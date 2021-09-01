No Sales Yet, But Some Other Filings Are In

While the FCC database awaits the posting of station sale transactions for WEDNESDAY (9/1), one of the other filings that has already appeared in the old CDBS system is for an emergency STA for one of the stations knocked off the air by Hurricane Ida.

iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC was granted an STA to move Adult Hits KVDU (104.1 THE SPOT)/HOUMA-NEW ORLEANS to the auxiliary antenna of sister WYLD-F using an ERP of 850 watts. KVDU's licensed auxiliary facility is without power, and the WYLD site has an active generator; iHEART anticipates moving back to the licensed auxiliary site once power is restored there. The tower used by KVDU and CUMULUS MEDIA Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3)/LAPLACE-NEW ORLEANS fell in the storm.

As of TUESDAY, stations remaining off the air according to the FCC include CUMULUS MEDIA's WZRH, Hot AC KKND (106.7 THE KREWE)/PORT SULPHUR-NEW ORLEANS, and R&B KMEZ/BELLE CHASSE-NEW ORLEANS; iHEARTMEDIA's KVDU and Gospel WYLD-A (HALLELUJAH 940)/NEW ORLEANS; SUNBELT BROADCASTING CORP. Country WJDR (98 HOT COUNTRY) and Classic Hits WSSM (COOL 104.9)/PRENTISS, MS, Classic Country WHSY-A/HATTIESBURG, MS, and WSSM simulcast WCJU-A/COLUMBIA, MS; FM translator K208FC/ARABI-NEW ORLEANS (erroneously listed by the FCC as W208FC); and SHADOWLANDS COMMUNICATIONS Religion WSHO-A (SUNSHINE 800)/NEW ORLEANS.

Meanwhile, PETRACOM OF HOLBROOK, L.L.C. was granted an STA to operate KZUA/HOLBROOK, AZ with reduced power due to transmitter repair work.

BUDDY TUCKER ASSOCIATION, INC. has requested Silent STAs for WMOB-A/MOBILE and WTOF-A/BAY MINETTE, AL "due to financial conditions as a result of COVID-19."

TBLC GREENSBORO STATIONS, LLC has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for WWNT-A/WINSTON-SALEM, NC because the "licensee has no financial resources at this time to operate (the) station" and the station is for sale.

WENDOLYNN TELLEZ has closed on the sale of K231CZ/AUSTIN, TX to CHARLES CRAWFORD's 94.1 PARTNERSHIP for $67,000. The primary station is ENCINO BROADCASTING Tejano KTXZ-A/WEST LAKE HILLS-AUSTIN, TX.

And EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of noncommercial Contemporary Christian WSHA (AIR1)/SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV to POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO for $100,000.

