The RECORDING ACADEMY, BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC INSTITUTE FOR CREATIVE ENTREPRENEURSHIP and ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY (ASU) have started the WOMEN IN THE MIX STUDY. The study will survey women and gender-expansive people working in the AMERICAN music industry. The intention is to increase the dialogue, examination, and exposure of women's representation in the music industry. The survey is open to all women-identifying and gender-expansive professionals actively working in the music industry. The survey ends SEPTEMBER 20th.

"We continue to embrace our responsibility to inspire and influence meaningful change for women in music," said RECORDING ACADEMY Co-President VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES. "The WOMEN IN THE MIX STUDY is the next key step in our commitment to deliver on this important work. Participation is mission-critical to gathering strong data to accelerate progress, and we encourage anyone working in music who identifies as a woman or as gender-expansive to take this survey and ask others in their music networks to do the same."

RECORDING ACADEMY Co-President PANOS A. PANAY added, "I am honored to expand on the impactful work initiated during my time at BERKLEE as I embark on my new journey at the ACADEMY. This survey will help us better understand the realities and aspirations of our peers and what crucial steps we as an industry must take to create a better world for women and gender-expansive people in music."

