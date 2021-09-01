New Shows

CANADA's audio streaming and podcast service for vision-impaired listeners, ACCESSIBLE MEDIA INC. (AMI), has announced its streaming and podcast lineups for 2021-22, with new shows derived from the national newspaper THE GLOBE AND MAIL and national news magazine MACLEAN'S on tap. The new lineup begins SEPTEMBER 7th.

"I'm excited to add new programs and podcasts to our established lineup of AMI-audio hits," said AMI-audio Manager ANDY FRANK. "I can't wait for listeners to hear and connect with the new voices we have lined up."

New to AMI-audio's streaming schedule are "THE GLOBE AND MAIL TODAY," 8a (ET) weekdays, with MIKE ROSS and CORINNE VAN DUSEN pulling material from that morning's edition of the paper; "MACLEAN'S MAGAZINE," hosted by MATT SPEIRS, WEDNESDAYS at 9p (ET); "AMI AUDIOBOOK REVIEW" on SATURDAYS at 2p (ET), hosted by RAMYA AMUTHAN and NISREEN ABDEL-MAJID; and RED SZÉLL's "MY LIFE IN BOOKS" on SUNDAYS at 2p (ET).

New podcasts include "AMI-audio EXCLUSIVES," podcasts of episodes pulled from the stream's regular shows; "CONNECTING DISABILITY," hosted by MEAGAN GILLMORE; and "TRIPLE VISION" with DAVID BEST, produced in partnership with the ALLIANCE FOR EQUALITY OF BLIND CANADIANS.

