It's National Blood Donation Week, and, once again, syndicated talk host Dr. DALIAH WACHS is continuing the campaign to get all states to declare SEPTEMBER 4th as Blood Donation Day. This year, a majority of states will proclaim the special day (or, in the case of KANSAS, the entire month).

The campaign is in its sixth year and is being waged by blood donation nonprofit VITALANT and the AMERICAN RED CROSS along with Dr. DALIAH. 37 states are on board this year, with ARIZONA declaring this entire week Blood Donation Week and PENNSYLVANIA and VIRGINIA marking the day on SUNDAY (9/5). VITALANT is offering a special t-shirt for donors this week.









