Hailey Whitters (Courtesy of Warner Chappell Music)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed singer/songwriter HAILEY WHITTERS to a worldwide publishing deal. WHITTERS emerged on the Country music scene last FEBRUARY with her debut album, "The Dream," and released a deluxe version of the project after aligning her own imprint, PIGASUS RECORDS. with BIG LOUD/SONGS & DAUGHTERS. WHITTERS is managed by RANGE MEDIA's MATT GRAHAM and MAKE WAKE's CHRIS KAPPY.

The IOWA native was chosen as the "OPRY NextStage Artist" in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/1) and has performed at the GRAND OLE OPRY on many occasions. As a songwriter, WHITTERS has secured outside cuts with big names in music including LITTLE BIG TOWN's "Happy People," BRANDI CARLILE and ALICIA KEYS' "A Beautiful Noise," ALAN JACKSON's "The Older I Get," LORI McKENNA's "Happy People" and MARTINA McBRIDE's "The Real Thing." She has also toured with BRENT COBB, JORDAN DAVIS, MAREN MORRIS and LITTLE BIG TOWN.

“HAILEY is such a unique talent," said WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC VP/A&R Strategy RYAN BEUSCHEL. "She knows how to write songs that are deeply personal yet resonate with her fans. She’s already reached some pretty incredible milestones, and all of us at WARNER CHAPPELL are excited to be on this journey with her.”

“HAILEY is a force to be reckoned with," added WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Mgr. A&R/Digital JESSI VAUGHN. "I admire her talent, but also her determination. She bet on herself and never gave up on her dreams, and it’s amazing to see it all pay off. This is only the beginning and I look forward to what’s in store next.”

