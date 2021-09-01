Companion Podcast

A tribute album to the late singer/songwriter NEAL CASAL will be accompanied by a podcast of interviews with the artists and producers contributing to the project.

"HIGHWAY BUTTERFLY: THE STORIES OF NEAL CASAL" will be launched by OSIRIS MEDIA and the NEAL CASAL MUSIC FOUNDATION on SEPTEMBER 10th in advance of the release of the album, "HIGHWAY BUTTERFLY: THE SONGS OF NEAL CASAL," a 41-song, 5-LP or 3-CD set with contributions from BOB WEIR, SUSAN TEDESHI and DEREK TRUCKS, STEVE EARLE, BOB WEIR, HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER, J MASCIS, WARREN HAYNES, AARON LEE TASJAN, and many other artists. The album will raise funds for the foundation, which funds music lessons and instruments for students in CASAL's native NEW JERSEY as well as mental health organizations like MUSICARES and BACKLINE.

“Working on the NEAL CASAL HIGHWAY BUTTERFLY project was a long-term emotional investment: saddening for those of us mourning the loss of a brilliant artist and friend, yet healing in the fellowship of recording NEAL’s songs. Ultimately, HIGHWAY BUTTERFLY stands as one of the most rewarding projects I have ever completed.” said the album and podcast's co-producer DAVE SCHOOLS. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear what the HIGHWAY BUTTERFLY podcasts bring to light from these selfless artists who brought their unique magic to this project.”

