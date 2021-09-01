13 Episodes Available Today

A new podcast from SIRIUSXM looks back at the 9/11 terrorist attacks and their impact on sports. "9/11 & SPORTS: 20 YEARS LATER" has released all 13 of its episodes on the SXM app and will also air on various SIRIUSXM sports channels through SEPTEMBER 11th.

SIRIUSXM host and former NEW YORK METS GM STEVE PHILLIPS narrates three baseball episodes featuring interviews with former NEW YORK Governor GEORGE PATAKI, former baseball Commissioner BUD SELIG, NEW YORK YANKEES GM BRIAN CASHMAN and former catcher TODD GREENE, former NEW YORK METS MIKE PIAZZA, EDGARDO ALFONSO, JOHN FRANCO, BRUCE CHEN, and manager BOBBY VALENTINE, and former ATLANTA BRAVES CHIPPER JONES and STEVE KARSAY.

An NFL episode includes former Commissioner PAUL TAGLIABUE, former NEW YORK JETS coach HERM EDWARDS and offensive lineman KEVIN MAWAE, former NEW YORK GIANT JASON SEHORN, WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM owner DAN SNYDER, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS owner ROBERT KRAFT, and former MIAMI DOLPHINS and OAKLAND RAIDERS defensive end and players' union President TRACE ARMSTRONG. Other episodes cover the ARMY-NAVY GAME, golf, the NHL, basketball, soccer, and wrestling, as well as a reunion talk between SIRIUSXM's CHRISTOPHER "MAD DOG" RUSSO and his former on-air partner MIKE FRANCESA.

“We’ve produced this series to tell the story of how the events of 9/11, one of the most tragic days in our history, reverberated through the world of sports through the days and months that followed the attacks, and in ways even now 20 years later,” said SVP/Sports Programming and Podcasts STEVE COHEN. “We remember lives heartbreakingly lost that day, the way our country responded, and the impact on citizens and public figures alike.”

« see more Net News