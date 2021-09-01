Wammack (Photo: KacieQ)

NASHVILLE-based DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC, a publishing division of PIA MUSIC GROUP (PIA), has signed RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE recording artist RACHEL WAMMACK to a worldwide publishing deal.

“The first time I wrote with RACHEL, it took less than one minute to know I wanted her to be a part of the DOUBLE DOWN family,” said PIA MUSIC GROUP founder DALLAS DAVIDSON. “She has a rare talent that I have only seen a few times in my career. RACHEL has a natural-born, GOD-given talent that can’t be taught. Her voice, her phrasing, her melodies and lyrics make her what I refer to as the total package. We are so thankful that RACHEL is calling DOUBLE DOWN her publishing home!”

