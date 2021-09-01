THE LOTTERY WINNERS are a LANCASHIRE-based four-piece band bringing back a sense of humor, fun and a fiercely independent spirit to British music. Their sophomore album, SOMETHING TO LEAVE THE HOUSE FOR, released on MODERN SKY, is due next month and the first taste of the new material is the single “Times Are Changing.” The 14-track album follows their 2020 debut self-titled release which reached the UK Album Chart’s Top 30. With the new album, the band stays true to their style by including life lessons dressed in glass-half-full, wildly optimistic, radio-friendly pop, hip-swinging beats, and bittersweet tenderness. Judge for yourself in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.





