AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO has named LAURA DUNCAN Brand Manager. DUNCAN comes to WXRT after 19 years at SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS. She takes the reins beginning OCTOBER 4.

AUDACY/CHICAGO VP/Programming & Operations GREG SOLK commented, "Those who know LAURA and her work will understand why she was a top candidate to assume the reins at XRT. Her gifted sensibilities as a leader and a programmer are only matched by her kindness and generous heart. LAURA will do amazing things at XRT and continue the success of this legendary and format leading station."

DUNCAN added, "Having listened since the 1970s, WXRT has provided a lifetime of influence, shaping me personally and professionally. It will be my honor to walk hand in hand with the poets of the airwaves, the legends who provide the magic and the memories. My thanks to GREG SOLK and RACHEL WILLIAMSON for extending an invitation to the most iconic party in the world. I passionately accept."

DUNCAN has spent 19 years at WTTS, the last three as PD/afternoons. DUNCAN has also been PD/MD at SARKES TARZIAN Alternative WGBJ (ALT 102.3)/FORT WAYNE, IN since 2019. She succeeds GREG SOLK, recently promoted to AUDACY/CHICAGO VP/Programming & Operations.

