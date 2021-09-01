Airs tomorrow night (9/2) at 7p (CT)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s “CMA SUMMER JAM” special will air THURSDAY (9/2) on ABC beginning at 7p (CT). Fans can also enjoy an ad-free simulcast of the three-hour special on SIRIUSXM’s “The Highway” channel. “CMA SUMMER JAM” marks the first concert broadcast event for CMA in over two years.

The previously announced lineup (NET NEWS 7/29) includes: JIMMIE ALLEN, GABBY BARRETT, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROTHERS OSBORNE, LUKE BRYAN, LUKE COMBS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, MICKEY GUYTON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CARLY PEARCE, BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI, COLE SWINDELL, THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LAINEY WILSON and DWIGHT YOAKAM, performing from NASHVILLE’s ASCEND AMPITHEATER and other locations across downtown NASHVILLE.

