WAVERLY, TN-raised producer JEREMY VAUGHN has teamed up with the UNITED WAY of HUMPHREYS COUNTY to put on “WAVERLY Strong: A Concert For Disaster Relief,” after the recent flood devastation in the area. The benefit concert will be held on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th at CITY WINERY NASHVILLE at 7p (CT).

BILLY RAY CYRUS and DENNIS QUAID will headline the two-hour show, and MEGHAN LINSEY, JAMES OTTO, ERIC PASLAY, SARAH POTENZA, ANTHONY NUNZIATA, BLESSING OFFOR, DREW BALDRIDGE, JACOB BRYANT, TIGIRLILY and more are also on the show lineup. NBC’s “This Is Us” actress and EMI NASHVILLE recording artist CHRISSY METZ will be among the celebrities offering video messages throughout the show to raise funds for WAVERLY flood relief efforts.

UNITED WAY of HUMPHREYS COUNTY will distribute the show's net proceeds to families of flood victims and survivors. The concert will be live streamed by MANDOLIN PRODUCTIONS across all platforms. Viewers are encouraged to donate by texting “FLOODRELIEF” to 269-89.

“Waiting over 24 hours to find out if my family was safe was terrifying,” said VAUGHN. “I’m grateful that my mom and the rest of my family are safe, but I know there are so many who were not as lucky. Now is the time for all of us to come together and give all we can to help build back ‘WAVERLY Strong.’”

Tickets to the show are available for purchase here.

