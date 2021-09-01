-
With Laura Duncan’s Exit To Join WXRT/Chicago, WTTS/Indianapolis Is Looking For Her Replacement
by John Schoenberger
September 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM (PT)
SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS (92.3 FM)/INDIANAPOLIS is searching for a new PD and afternoon host for the station with LAURA DUNCAN’s impending exit to WXRT/CHICAGO as its new Brand Manager (Net News 9/1).
WTTS President/GM (and former PD) BRAD HOLTZ said “LAURA has been integral to the success of WTTS for many, many years. We wish her the very best as she takes her talents to CHICAGO. Now, we launch a search for the next WTTS PD as well as our next afternoon on-air host for 92.3 FM.”
To learn more about this opportunity, interested candidates can visit here.
DUNCAN's final afternoon broadcast on WTTS is scheduled for SEPTEMBER 24th.