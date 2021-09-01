New Channels

SIRIUSXM has launched three new music channels: QUEENS OF HIP-HOP, WOMEN OF ROCK and WOMEN OF COUNTRY. The limited-run music channels highlight female artists in each genre and are available now through FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1.

All three channels will be available on the SXM App and will also pop up on the satellite.

-QUEENS OF HIP-HOP will be available via satellite (ch. 104) now through WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15.

-WOMEN OF ROCK will be available via satellite (ch.104) on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 through THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7.

-WOMEN OF COUNTRY will be available via satellite (ch. 105) on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 through THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23.

