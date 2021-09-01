Pace (Photo: AP)

The ASSOCIATED PRESS has found the replacement for departed Executive Editor SALLY BUZBEE in its own organization, promoting Assistant Managing Editor and WASHINGTON Bureau Chief JULIE PACE to SVP/Executive Editor. PACE has been with AP since 2007 and will relocate from WASHINGTON to AP's NEW YORK headquartters. BUZBEE left AP earlier this year to join the WASHINGTON POST.

“This is a very exciting time for the AP -- we’re a 175-year-old news organization with a new CEO and a new executive editor,” said AP Pres./CEO GARY PRUITT, who is set to retire at the end of the year, when DAISY VEERASINGHAM takes over his position. “JULIE PACE has a vision for AP’s future that is in line with our longstanding values but also forward-thinking. She will do an excellent job.”

“Time and time again JULIE has demonstrated strong, collaborative leadership and exceptional news judgment,” said VEERASINGHAM, currently EVP/COO. “JULIE’s experience working in WASHINGTON, video background and strong connections with our global staff are a winning combination that will drive AP into the future.”

“I am honored to be leading AP’s team of talented and courageous journalists, who work tirelessly to break news and tell impactful stories from every corner of the world,” said PACE. “We have great opportunities ahead to modernize our news report and better serve the needs of our customers and audience, while always maintaining AP’s standing as the world’s preeminent fact-based news organization.”

