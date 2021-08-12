Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS' lawyer says the singer's father, JAMIE SPEARS, is attempting to extort millions to step down as conservator of her estate. According to Entertainment Tonight, In new documents obtained, attorney MATHEW ROSENGART alleges that JAMIE is seeking $2 million in payments. Included in the sum are $1.3 million in attorneys’ fees, $500,000 to BRITNEY's former management company and additional payments to JAMIE himself. So far no word from JAMIE.

Earlier this month, JAMIE agreed to step down as conservator of BRITNEY's estate "when the time is right." He also noted that he would work with the court on an orderly transition.

ROSENGART said in the documents filed, "The status quo is no longer tolerable, and BRITNEY SPEARS will not be extorted. Mr. SPEARS’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. SPEARS’s estate by Mr. SPEARS and his associates is a non-starter."

He added, "Having finally acknowledged that his time as Conservator should end, Mr. SPEARS is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter." He asked the court for the suspension and removal of JAMIE as soon as possible.

