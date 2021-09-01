Minority Task Force

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS has formed a task force to promote advertising sales for radio stations owned by or targeted to minorities. SVP/Hispanic Platforms and Multicultural Initiatives ANN-MARIE FIGUEIRA will head the task force.

“Our goal -- our job -- is to make sure advertisers and their agencies look beyond the large-scale companies and include independent, certified minority-owned and -targeted radio groups in their plans,” said CEO KEVIN GARRITY. “We’re already seeing a receptiveness to learning more about these stations and their effectiveness at reaching multicultural audiences with content that is relevant to their specific lifestyles, tastes, and cultures.”

“These radio stations are a cornerstone in multicultural communities, and their listeners buy millions of dollars of products each year,” GARRITY added. "It’s a great story, and if we don’t tell it, no one will. “

“Our team has a passion for and an understanding of owners and operators of independent multicultural radio -- whether its urban, Indigenous, Asian, or Hispanic -- and we’re excited to tell their story,” said FIGUEIRA. “Most independent minority owners are heavily involved, personally and professionally, with their communities. They serve on local boards and actively participate in local events. That deep level of direct engagement with the community enhances the already strong connection with audiences that radio is known for and builds an extra layer of trust that can enhance the effectiveness of an advertiser’s message.”

