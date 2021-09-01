ACM membership applications open now

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) opened new membership applications and existing membership renewals TODAY (9/1), and will keep the window open until WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15th at 7p (CT) to be eligible to vote in 2022's "57th Annual ACM Awards."

ACM members are able to access benefits including ACM Awards voting and early ticket access to ACM events, as well as discounts on industry partner events, data insights, educational and networking events and more.

THE ACADEMY has also updated its award show voting security and functionality by requiring double authentication with both mobile phone and email address for member login.

To apply for a membership or renew an existing membership, click here.





