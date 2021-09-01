Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets and tables are now available for the 2021 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Dinner and Awards ceremony at the WESTIN in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th. A cocktail reception will take place at 6p (CT) with the induction ceremony to follow at 7p (CT).

Individual tickets are $150 per person and are available for purchase here. For tables and sponsorship opportunities, please contact ASHLEY BOURQUE at ashley@crb.org.

The Class of 2021 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees will be honored, which include four off-air radio broadcasters and four on-air radio personalities (NET NEWS 6/2). The off-air honorees are BOB CALL, RJ CURTIS, BILL HAGY, and NORM SCHRUTT. The on-air honorees are HEATHER FROGLEAR, BUZZ JACKSON, BOB PICKETT and ANGIE WARD.

COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Co-Chair JOEL RAAB, commented, "We're thrilled to bring the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2021 together with their friends, family and peers to honor their incredible achievements on what will be a memorable evening."

The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME is dedicated to the recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the Country format.

For more information and a list of past inductees, visit countryradioseminar.com.

« see more Net News