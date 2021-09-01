Justin Bieber (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

For the first time in six years, JUSTIN BIEBER will perform on the 2021 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th, at BARCLAYS CENTER in BROOKLYN, NY. The show, hosted by DOJA CAT, will air live at 8p (ET/PT). BIEBER is up for seven awards this year, including two of the night's biggest, "Video of The Year" and "Artist of The Year."

Also set to perform at this year’s show are CAMILA CABELLO, CHLÖE, DOJA CAT, KACEY MUSGRAVES, LIL NAS X, MACHINE GUN KELLY, SHAWN MENDES, OLIVIA RODRIGO and TWENTY ONE PILOTS, with more to be announced.

The Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever VMAs Global Icon award this year and will perform at the show for the first time since 2007.

