Infected

"THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" now includes COVID-19.

ROGAN told his INSTAGRAM followers WEDNESDAY (9/1) that he came down with the virus this weekend. In a post and video, a haggard ROGAN said that he felt "just run down" on SATURDAY and got tested; after determining that he had the virus, he said "we threw the kitchen sink" at it, including monoclonal antibodies and the horse deworming paste Ivermectin as well as a Z-Pac and prednisone, for three days. He said that as of WEDNESDAY, "I feel great" but has to move FRIDAY's live show in NASHVILLE to OCTOBER 24th.

ROGAN has hosted some vaccine skeptic guests on his SPOTIFY podcast, including ALEX BERENSON, and suggested that young and healthy people don't need the shot, although it is unclear whether he took the vaccine before contracting the disease.

