Bon Jovi Radio

SiriusXM has launched BON JOVI RADIO, a new channel that celebrates the band’s music and career. The debut coincides with the 35th anniversary of the release of the band’s breakthrough album, "SLIPPERY WHEN WET." The channel was unveiled on WEDNESDAY (9/1).

BON JOVI RADIO will showcase the music and career of the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME band from NEW JERSEY. In addition to fan favorites, there will be songs from other artists, personally hand-picked by JON BON JOVI. There will also be exclusive concert specials pulled from the band’s extensive archives, along with interviews and commentary from JON, members of the band and crew.

There will be fan takeover events and Guest DJs will also be featured monthly—with JOHN RZEZNIK of the GOO GOO DOLLS leading off THURSDAY (9/2)

Also on tap is a weekly concert series featuring live performances pulled from the band’s archives. The concert series kicks off with LIVE AT THE CHINA CLUB, hosted by BON JOVI's longtime recording engineer, OBIE O'BRIEN. Every week O’BRIEN will dig deep into the archives for hand-selected BON JOVI performances while sharing exclusive details about some of his favorite shows.

« see more Net News