Roberto Neri

SWITZERLAND-based tech company UTOPIA MUSIC has tapped ex-DOWNTOWN evp ROBERTO NERI as COO.

The company looks to "revolutionize" the monitoring of music consumption – and royalty payments -- to rights-holders worldwide, its technology offering “never-before-seen access and reporting depth," having raised millions in investor capital.

UTOPIA employs more than 100 people worldwide, with offices in ZUG, HELSINKI, STOCKHOLM, LONDON and NEW YORK.

NERI, formerly EVP/Business Development at DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS (NET NEWS, 5/24/19), is joining UTOPIA as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

NERI will work under UTOPIA CEO MARKKU MAKELAINEN, who leads the firm alongside its co-founders, THOMAS GULLBERG and MATTIAS HJELMSTEDT, based in LONDON. He will be responsible for commercial and business operations, and for expanding the firm’s international office footprint.

Commented NERI, “I am truly excited to be able to work with MARKKU and the team at UTOPIA. Joining a company with such great minds, all dedicated to helping every touch point across the music industry and enhancing value for creators is the perfect role for me. I love music, am wholly dedicated to the music industry and UTOPIA is the perfect place to provide a global solution that addresses some of the systemic inadequacies and pain points.

“The industry should fully compensate creators and those that represent their songs and the potential overall value is not currently being captured. Fair pay for every play is what we stand for. I look forward to helping grow the global team and to opening new offices. We will find more best in class executives to join the incredible team that has been put together to date.”

UTOPIA CEO MAKELAINEN commented on the appointment, “I’m excited to have ROBERTO join our ever-growing, amazing leadership team and help us make a lasting impact on Global Creator Rights through UTOPIA.

“His connections and positions of trust will tremendously enhance our reach in an industry we all love and are absolutely obsessed with making it the best it can possibly be.”

NERI was named DOWNTOWN EVP/U.K., and Head of EUROPEAN Business Development in 2019. He joined DOWNTOWN in 2015 through the firm’s acquisition of NERI’s own company, EAGLE-I MUSIC.

Since 2019, NERI has also held the role of Chair at the UK’s MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION, representing the interests of both major and indie pubcos.

