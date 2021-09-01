Charese Fruge'

Let’s be honest, the radio industry has a seriously bad rap right now. It’s easy to identify the top reasons why. Downsizing and consolidation, lack of investment in the product, talent, and resources, too many corporate strategies shoved down to local levels, only a "select few” in decision making positions. It's not a new topic and not a popular one either. That didn't stop MIKE MCVAY from asking a round table of industry executives for their top three suggestions to improve radio at this year's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP In CHICAGO. To read more about their suggestions and recommendations, check out this week's "The Bigger Picture," By MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE'.

