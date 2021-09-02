Fabiana Kulick

LIVE NATION CONCERTS inks FABIANA KULICK as Head Of Latin Marketing, joining the company’s Talent & Touring team and Marketing team.

KULICK has over 18 years of experience working in the Latin music industry. She's worked in marketing, artist management & development, digital marketing, digital account management, public relations, and live productions. KULICK founded her own entertainment label in 2008 and most recently, KULICK worked as Sr. Label Manager and Dir./International Repertoire at WARNER MUSIC LATINA.

LIVE NATION CONCERTS Head of Talent & Touring OMAR AL-JOULANI commented, "As we continue to see the incredible rise of Latin music and touring to the forefront of mainstream culture, it is more important than ever that our Latin team continues to grow with and reflect the music and artists we are putting out on the road. FABI brings nearly two decades of knowledge and experience working in the Latin space and we couldn’t ask for a stronger leader to head up our marketing efforts as we continue to ramp up the return of live music."

