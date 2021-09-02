Morin

Former SAGA AC WZID/MANCHESTER, NH host MIKE MORIN has returned to the SAGA cluster as a producer and host of "LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT" 9-10a (ET) weekdays at sister News-Talk WFEA-A-W260CF.

MORIN, the former WCGY and WZOU/BOSTON personality, retired from WZID in 2014 but came out of retirement in 2019 to co-host mornings at BINNIE MEDIA AC WFNQ-WNNH (106.3/99.1 FRANK FM)/NASHUA-MANCHESTER, NH.

GM LUCY LANGE said, "We are delighted that we could lure MIKE out of retirement."

« see more Net News