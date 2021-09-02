Hyperlocal

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS is launching a second hyperlocal news website, this one in the YUMA, AZ market, where it owns a three-station cluster. YUMADAILYNEWS.COM will be managed by ANDREW CARAVELLA, the company's News Dir. and reporter for its first hyperlocal news website, HDDAILYNEWS.COM in the VICTOR VALLEY, CA market. The YUMA site will provide news for Country KTTI, Hot AC KQSR (MIX 100.9), and News-Talk KBLU-A.

“We serve our local market with our broadcast stations but this is a logical expansion of services for the market,” said Exec. Pres. CHRIS FLEMING. “It seems like an opportunity for our company to step into this space and make an immediate impact for the community we serve.”

