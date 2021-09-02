Clockwise From Top Left: Colwell, Maiki, Hymowitz, Panah (Photo: LinkedIn)

Independent music company, FADER LABEL is looking to build on the momentum created in 2021 by adding key staff and making promotions within.

MATT COLWELL comes aboard as Dir./A&R while longtime FADER LABEL editorial team member SALVATORE MAIKI is promoted to Creative Content Mgr.

FADER LABEL Co-Founder/CEO JON COHEN commented, "It’s been a great period of growth for FADER LABEL and we continue to invest in giving our artists’ the best possible resources. The addition of SAL and MATT to the FADER LABEL team has enabled us to raise the level of artist development we offer. On the A&R side, MATT brings a strong background as a manager to help us develop our overall A&R vision. On the creative side, SAL is the perfect partner to help our artists execute their creative vision and develop the best visuals, videos, photography and messaging to support their music."

The company has also promoted YASMINE PANAH to Sr. Marketing Manager and JOSH HYMOWITZ to Project Manager.

FADER LABEL GM CARSON OBERG said, "Couldn’t be happier to announce the promotions of YASMINE PANAH and JOSH HYMOWITZ to Senior Marketing Manager and Project Manager. Yasmine has shown what it takes to develop unique marketing strategies to stray from the norm and to constantly push the boundaries of the traditional music campaign."

OBERG continued, "As my first hire at FADER LABEL, JOSH has shown the willingness to learn and lead the charge on unique digital campaigns, highlighting new initiatives that go against the grain that have helped differentiate our artists."

« see more Net News