Not So Fast

After airing on iHEARTMEDIA Sports WOKY-A (THE BIG 920)/MILWAUKEE for two days (NET NEWS 8/31), WISCONSIN sports talker BILL MICHAELS' regionally-syndicated show was pulled from the station's lineup on WEDNESDAY (9/1), apparently due to a noncompete dispute with MICHAELS' former employer, crosstown AUDACY Sports WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE.

MICHAELS, now based at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Sports WOZN-A-W244DR (1670AM AND 96.7FM THE ZONE)/MADISON, left THE FAN earlier this year, and MICHAELS told the MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL that AUDACY "sent a cease-and-desist to iHEART" arguing that its noncompete agreement with MICHAELS applies to his syndicated show even if it is based in another market.

In tne meantime, WOKY has moved FOX SPORTS RADIO's COLIN COWHERD back to the midday slot; COWHERD's show was moved to afternoons on tape delay when the station picked up MICHAELS' show for 11a-3p (CT).

