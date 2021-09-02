Due September 12th

Former NFL coach REX RYAN and one of his former players, ESPN RADIO midday co-host BART SCOTT, will host a new podcast on football for ESPN. "ORGANIZED CHAOS" will debut on SEPTEMBER 12th and will post new episodes weekly on MONDAYS.

RYAN, an ESPN commentator, coached SCOTT with the BALTIMORE RAVENS, when RYAN was defensive coordinator, and the NEW YORK JETS, where RYAN was head coach.

A trailer will be posted TOMORROW (9/2) in advance of the show's debut.

