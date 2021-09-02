Kelly

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO is adding a weekend travel show to its SUNDAY lineup. “ROUND TRIP WITH COLLEEN KELLY,” hosted by the PBS travel show host and writer, will launch this SUNDAY (9/5) 6-7p (CT).

PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “Audiences are hungry for travel and adventure. We’re excited to welcome back COLLEEN KELLY to the BIG 89 as she takes our listeners on an audio journey.”

KELLY, who previously co-hosted “TRIP SISTERS” on WLS, said she was “thrilled” to work with WLS, adding, “It is always an honor and a pleasure to work with and create work at the WLS AM radio station... What a fantastic opportunity to connect with not only dedicated CHICAGO listeners but also listeners from across the U.S.”

