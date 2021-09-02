Don't Forget To Visit The Cadillac Ranch!

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 PD RYAN KRAMER, who was recently named Dir./Content for the AMARILLO cluster, reached out today asking, "We've got a couple of brand manager positions open here in AMARILLO and wonder if you would help us spread the news?"

It would be our pleasure!

They are seeking someone with a history of building high performing teams and brands, who possesses a strong skillset and affinity for digital content distribution. This lucky individual will have brand ownership of one of the cluster's stations, as well as hold down an airshift.

As this is not a remote position, you'll also enjoy living in this historic TEXAS city, located in the state's Panhandle. A more complete description of the position can be found on the TOWNSQUARE website using their Job Openings portal.

