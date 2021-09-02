Fall Slate

The CBC has announced its FALL slate of podcasts, with several new series joining the network's lineup.

Among the debuts, a "RED, WHITE AND BLUE" trilogy will look at three variations of the radical right: "THE FLAMETHROWERS," hosted by JUSTIN LING and starting SEPTEMBER 8th, is a six-episode history of right wing radio in the U.S.; the true crime series "THE ACCELERATIONISTS," coming OCTOBER 27th, will follow the story of a neo-Nazi whose plan to create an extremist cell was thwarted by a journalist and the FBI; and a five-episode series about the APRIL 2018 incident in which a man deliberately drove his van into pedestrians on a TORONTO street, "BOYS LIKE ME," hosted by ELLEN CHLOE BATEMAN, will launch in NOVEMBER.

Other new shows include "UNLOCKING THE FOUNTAIN," hosted by KEITH MCARTHUR and examining humans' quest for a "fountain of youth," set to arrive SEPTEMBER 28th; a fiction anthology series from ROB NORMAN and the creators of "PERSONAL BEST," "LIMITED CAPACITY," due on OCTOBER 21st; and "SORRY ABOUT THE KID," a memoir by ALEX MCKINNON about his brother, a teen who was accidentally killed by a rookie MONTREAL police officer, available in NOVEMBER.

“This fall, we kick off with some heat with our ‘RED, WHITE, BLUE' trilogy - a smart, curious in-depth look into subcultures of the radical right. THE FLAMETHROWERS explores how radio became an incendiary device that helped build the populist right; THE ACCELERATIONISTS examines the troubling rise of white supremacy; and BOYS LIKE ME focuses on the shadowy online Incel culture of misogyny,” said CBC PODCASTS Exec. Producer ARIF NOORANI. “Our talented team of producers, investigative journalists, authors, filmmakers and more helm the various series, taking us deep inside other worlds and delivering podcasts that are top of class on the world stage.”

The weekly PODCAST PLAYLIST show on CBC RADIO ONE will also return on SEPTEMBER 7th, hosted by LEAH-SIMONE BOWEN.

« see more Net News