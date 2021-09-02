Joe 'Joe Hawk' Ceccotti

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO has promoted JOE "JOE HAWK" CECCOTTI to afternoons, replacing former PD/Afternoon host DOMINIC "ZAKK" ZACCAGNINI who left the station in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/3/21). CECCOTTI has been rocking THE BONE as a part-time fill-in host since 2013, when he joined the station as an intern for THE LAMONT & TONELLI SHOW in the morning.

KSAN PD CHASTA MICHAELIS said, "JOE has been a very important part of KSAN for the last eight years and has proved his worth time and time again with his diligent work ethic behind the scenes, as well as his great on-air performance. He is a true asset for us and I'm thrilled to be able to make him our full-time Afternoon Host."

CECCOTTI said, "I'm super excited to not only host the PM drive for such a legendary station but to represent the station that has become my home for the past eight years. Becoming a BONE jock and to be associated with such names, past and present, as LAMONT & TONELLI, STEVEN SEAWEED, NIKKI BLACK, BABY HUEY and CHASTA is more than I could've ever hoped for."

CECCOTTI began his radio career as Morning Host for KSJS at SAN JOSE STATE, where he earned a B.A. degree in Radio and TV/Broadcast Communications. He's also made a name for himself in the local craft beer industry and hosts a podcast for THE BONE called "BONE-A-Fide Brews" to highlight up-and-coming breweries around the BAY AREA.

