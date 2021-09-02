Over 50 Million Subscribers

YOUTUBE MUSIC has over 50 million music and premium subscribers. Industry leaders send their congratulations.

YOUTUBE Global Head/Music LYOR COHEN shared in a blogpost, “We’re in our own lane -- there's no other place where fans can get uninterrupted access to the largest and most diverse catalogue of music, artists and culture. We’re making it easy for music fans to go deep and find their thing -- whether that’s on YOUTUBE or the YOUTUBE MUSIC app."

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CEO/Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA stated, "We live in a highly visual attention economy, and YouTube has led the way in UGC and fan expression. Music has always been a pivotal part of their platform, so it’s great to see them become a dynamic force in subscription streaming too. We look forward to collaborating on many more creative campaigns that amplify our artists and ignite cultural moments all over the world. Congratulations to SUSAN [WOJCICKI], ROBERT, LYOR [COHEN] and the entire YOUTUBE team.”

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Chair/CEO Sir LUCIAN GRAINGE added, “Our trailblazing agreement over three years ago with YOUTUBE established a foundation for their commitment to subscription that led to the launch of YOUTUBE MUSIC. Today, that approach was more than validated as their service passed the 50 million subscriber milestone. Congratulations to SUSAN WOJCICKI and her team for this important accomplishment.”

