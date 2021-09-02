Daily Update

The crowded daily news update podcast field will get a little more crowded next week with the debut of SALEM PODCAST NETWORK's entry, the "DAYBREAK INSIDER DAILY PODCAST," on TUESDAY (9/7). The new update, a companion to the conservative network's "DAYBREAK INSIDER" newsletter, will post at 7a (ET) weekdays and will be hosted by SALEM RADIO NEWS anchor RICH THOMASON.

“It’s clear that podcast listeners are looking for informed reporting on what’s really happening in their world,” said SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE. “Within SALEM, we have a wealth of resources, both for newsgathering and for analysis. With the DAYBREAK INSIDER PODCAST, we’ll be pooling all of those resources into a single podcast to provide in-depth coverage from a conservative worldview.”

