19-year-old CAPE TOWN-based artist TYLER PAGE has just released her latest single "Kill All the Heroes on BAD FUTURE. The South African artist was selected to be featured in Fortnite on its Underground car radio station. Musically, she’s been compared to the likes of Lana Del Rey and Lorde. Can she live up to the star power of these two female A listers? Find out for yourself in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.





