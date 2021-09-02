Cudd

ERIK CUDD, formerly "BUZZ CALHOUN" at iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KNFX (99.5 THE FOX)/BRYAN, TX, is returning to radio after a 10 year absence and surviving a bout with cancer as Executive Producer/Announcer at SALEM MEDIA GROUP and SALEM PODCAST NETWORK. CUDD will be working on the new daily news update "DAYBREAK INSIDER PODCAST" (NET NEWS 9/2).

CUDD told ALL ACCESS, “KEN LORMAND, Bureau Chief for SRN NEWS DC, gave me a shot and I am humbled by his trust. After cancer I knew I had more to do and was eager to get back to the business. Two decades of experience and still healthy has motivated me to continue to be of use. I’m so glad to be part of the media industry again.

“When I started, I dreamed about going to a major market. My immaturity and ego kept me from elevating to that point for many years of my career. I’ve offended many wonderful people who opened doors for me early on, and there are ash heaps of bridges behind me from my pride. Cancer will humble you, so will being on the beach for 10 years. I am soaking up as much as possible and learning every day. Where I go from here, I know I will be better and more capable than when I got here. The value of experience I am gaining from this opportunity, the fact that each of my co-workers have more than 30 years respectively in the business is invaluable. This is what I plan to do until I draw my last breath.”

Congratulate CUDD here.

« see more Net News