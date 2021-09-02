Teaming Up

Digital audio company, PRICE BROTHERS has been chosen to voice dialogue platform, INSTREAMATIC to be their creative partner.

PRICE BROTHERS Co-Founder DAN PRICE commented, "We’d been developing campaigns in the digital space for four years now and decided to carve-off a new entity that would focus solely on initiatives like dynamic audio & interactive, as well as podcasting."

INSTREAMATIC CMO SIMON DUNLOP added, "In approaching the creative for this innovative new audio advertising format, PRICE BROTHERS was able to quickly grasp its storytelling power and deliver outstanding ideas and production for us and really bring the format to life."

