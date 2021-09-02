Taste Of Country Nights On Demand

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s “TASTE OF COUNTRY NIGHTS” is now offering its artist interviews on demand. The nationally syndicated show, hosted by EVAN PAUL and AMBER ATNIP, is heard on over 100 stations, and is now offering weekly content available in podcast form.

Country artists regularly stop by to talk to the hosts and provide updates on new music, tour stops and other news. The first episode, available TODAY (9/2), features their chat with MICHAEL RAY, to be followed by one with KEITH URBAN. To find the content, search for “Taste of Country Nights, On Demand” on APPLE PODCASTS and other platforms. Listen to the first episode here.

