A Look At Latino Podcast Non-Listeners

EDISON RESEARCH will be revealing findings about the 64% of U.S. Latinos over 18 years old who do not listen to podcasts in a study debuting at a webinar on SEPTEMBER 16th at 2p (ET).

EDISON's Latino Podcast (non)Listener Report 2021, commissioned by ADONDE MEDIA, LWC STUDIOS, LIBSYN, PRX, SIMPLECAST, SONORO, and SXM MEDIA, a follow-up to JULY's Latino Podcast Listener Report, with all-new findings, will focus on those who say they do not listen to podcasts monthly, looking at why they don't listen, what audio they are consuming instead, and how to reach them.

The webinar will be presented by EDISON Dir./Research GABRIEL SOTO and LIBSYN Community Mgr. and SHE PODCASTS co-founder ELSIE ESCOBAR.

