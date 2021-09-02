ABBA

Members of ABBA are making a comeback after almost 40 years of being apart. The group made an announcement in a statement "We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to 'The Visitors'. To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in LONDON next SPRING. Weird and wonderful! To all of you who have patiently followed us in some way or another these past decades: 'Thank you for waiting -it’s time for a new journey to begin."

The project is described as a revolutionary new concert that will see AGNETHA, BJÖRN, BENNY and ANNI-FRID performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in LONDON from MAY 27th 2022, and a brand new studio album.

The digital versions of ABBA have been created following weeks and months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-strong team from INDUSTRIAL LIGHT & MAGIC, the company founded by GEORGE LUCAS, in what is the company’s first foray into music.

Benny Anderson said, “We simply call it VOYAGE and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain, but then it hasn’t been done before. It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project. If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing FRIDA and AGNETHA singing again is hard to beat. When you come to the arena, you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM.”





