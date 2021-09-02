Debuts September 15th

BONNEVILLE's Sports Talk ESPN (710 AM)/SEATTLE has added THE MATT HASSELBECK SHOW to their lineup. The new one-hour, weekly program will air each Wednesday at 9a when the 2021 SEAHAWKS RING OF HONOR MEMBER MATT HASSELBECK will join morning host, MIKE SALK.

A three-time Pro Bowler, HASSELBECK played for the SEAHAWKS from 2001-2010, including leading the SEAHAWKS to their first ever SUPER BOWL appearance in 2005. HASSELBECK enjoyed a 17-year NFL career, including other stops in GREEN BAY, TENNESSEE, and INDIANAPOLIS. In addition to his weekly show on 710 ESPN SEATTLE, he can also be seen on ESPN's signature SUNDAY morning pregame show, SUNDAY NFL COUNTDOWN.

SALK said, "No one tells a story quite like MATT and he uses his incredible experiences to paint an extraordinary picture of what's happening in the NFL. He's as entertaining, knowledgeable and insightful as anyone in this business and his SEAHAWKS credentials are second to none. I can't wait to talk with him every week!"

710 ESPN PD KYLE BROWN added, “We couldn't be more excited to add one of the most illustrious players in SEAHAWKS franchise history to our team here at 710 ESPN SEATTLE. MATT is among the premier football analysts in the country and his indelible ties to SEATTLE make him the perfect addition to our SEAHAWKS coverage."

THE MATT HASSELBACK SHOW will debut on WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 15th. It will also be offered as a weekly podcast at 710Sports.com.

