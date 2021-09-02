An Abundance Of Caution

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WFPK and the CITY OF LOUISVILLE have decided to cancel the remaining two shows in its annual Waterfront WFPK WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY concert series due to the rising threat of the COVID-19 Delta Variant.

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Pres. STEPHEN GEORGE said, “This was a difficult decision, especially because it felt so good to be together with our community after more than a year of lockdown and pandemic isolation. [But] at this critical moment in the pandemic, we need to prioritize the safety of the artists, staff and the public.”

WATERFRONT PARK Exec. Dir. DEBORAH BILITSKI said, “We are grateful we were able to produce four amazing WATERFRONT WEDNESDAYS this year. We regret that we are unable to finish out the season and look forward to seeing everyone in 2022.”

