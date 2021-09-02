Spice Girls (Photo: Featureflash/Shutterstock.com)

All five original members of the SPICE GIRLS have agreed to reunite for the celebration of the 25th Anniversary and re-relase of their debut album SPICE. GINGER (GERI HALLIWELL), POSH (VICTORIA BECKHAM), SCARY (MEL B), SPORTY (MELANIE C), and BABY (EMMA BUNTON) unveiled details of a SPICE Deluxe edition called SPICE 25, an expanded two-CD reissue curated by the group's members. It will be available on OCTOBER 29th. This new version includes all the songs from the original LP as well as bonus tracks, B-sides, and previously unreleased recordings from their archives at the VIRGIN LABEL.

Also included with the deluxe edition is a hardback booklet full of images, postcards, and messages from the group. The album will be available on ZOETROPE picture disc, on limited-edition color vinyl, and on cassettes (the original album audio only). Each member is set to have her own individual color for both the vinyl and cassette releases.

Mel B said in a statement, "All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me — gay, straight, brown, black, shy, or loud like me — to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves. All I hope, 25 years on, is that the message has been heard loud and clear. It's true that, in the end, love IS all you need, so I thank everyone who has ever bought a SPICE GIRLS record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit, or put on VIC's iconic pout!"

