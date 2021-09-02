Live October 13th

“CMT Artists of the Year” will return live from NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th at 8p (CT) on CMT. The awards will honor the top five Country artists who led all of CMT’s platforms over the last 12 months.

The 90-minute special will return to SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER, after adapting its usual format last JUNE to honor some of the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” show will once again feature surprise musical pairings and special guests. Honorees, additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

