Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

A CALIFORNIA District Attorney says BRITNEY SPEAR will not be charged with alleged battery against her housekeeper due to lack of evidence.

According to USA TODAY, last month, VENTURA COUNTY Sheriff’s Office confirmed that SPEARS was under investigation for misdemeanor battery for allegedly striking one of her employees.

The DA's Office issued a press release saying that a misdemeanor unit supervisor "thoroughly reviewed the case" and "declined to file charges based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred."

The release noted that the housekeeper who made the allegations lacked injury and that the phone Spears allegedly slapped out of her hand did not have significant damage.

In a statement to USA TODAY, SPEARS' attorney MATHEW ROSENGART called the allegations "manufactured and overblown" and said if the alleged incident "involved JANE DOE rather than BRITNEY SPEARS it would not have been pursued or covered at all."

