The Grammy Museum

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has announced its first slate of in-person public programs in SEPTEMBER since the start of the pandemic. All guests must present a photo ID, a vaccination card or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to the show. Masks are currently required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th: SPOTLIGHT on country singer-songwriter CARLY PEARCE at 7:30p (PT)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th: THE DROP; DAUGHTRY at 7:30p (PT)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th: THE DROP: ONEREPUBLIC's RYAN TEDDER at 7p (PT)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st: The Music Videos Of FLEET FOXES: Director SEAN PECKNOLD in conversation with ROBIN PECKNOLD and JEREMIAH CHIU. The band will premiere a new music video and celebrate the anniversary of their album, "Shore" at 7:30p (PT).

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd: SPOTLIGHT: AVA MAX, discussing her debut album, "Heaven & Hell," with a performance at 7:30p (PT)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th: THE DROP; alternative pop band THE MARIAS will discuss their debut album, "Cinema," and perform at 7:30p (PT)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th: THE DROP; SHANNON McNALLY will perform and discuss her album of WAYLON JENNINGS songs, "The WAYLON Sessions" at 7:30p (PT)

« see more Net News