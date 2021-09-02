Sold

SELLERS BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Hits KMRY-A-K226BO/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA to KMRY Sports Director and former CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE sportswriter JIM ECKER's ECKER BROADCASTING CO. for $700,000 ($10,000 down, $105,000 cash at closing, the rest in a promissory note).

Among other filings with the FCC, the various licensees held by COX MEDIA GROUP filed transfer of control applications to reflect the pro forma change atop parent APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. by which funding investors MARC ROWAN, JOSHUA HARRIS, and LEON BLACK are reorganizing the corporate structure to relinquish the stock held by the trio's BRH HOLDINGS GP. LTD. to the general public shareholders of the company, then merging AGM into a new subsidiary, TANGO HOLDINGS, INC., with AGM surviving the merger and the founders and public stockholders swapping their current shares in the old AGM for shares of the new AGM. Voting control of the company would not change hands in the reorganization.

Requesting Silent STAs were CORE COMMUNICATORS NORTH LLC (WFDR-F/WOODBURY, GA, equipment failure due to weather issues); JLE, INC. (KJIN-A and K284CU/HOUMA, LA, lost power in Hurricane Ida); CALVARY CHAPEL OF GRANTS PASS (KCGP-LP/GRANTS PASS, OR, transmitter failure and financial constraints); and ENTRAVISION HOLDINGS, LLC (KGOL-A/HUMBLE, TX, property sold and station will be relocated).

PETRACOM OF HOLBROOK, L.L.C. was granted an STA to operate KSNX/HEBER, AZ with reduced power while equipment is replaced.

DAVID JAMES CAVAGNARO, JR. has closed on the sale of K231BE/LUBBOCK, TX to CATHY J. LONG for $64,250. The primary station will be KZLK-HD4/IDALOU, TX.

WSAA LLC has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian WSAA (AIR1)/BENTON, TN to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $550,000. EMF also closed on the sale of noncommercial Contemporary Christian WSHA (AIR1)/SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV to POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO for $100,000.

WAYNE BISHOP has closed on the sale of his 50% interest in BEACH RADIO, INC., licensee of WBPC/EBRO, FL, to 50% owner RANDY SHEFFIELD for $1 plus indemnification for the company's indebtedness.

And HOME FIELD COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of Sports KNTK (93.7 THE TICKET)/FIRTH-LINCOLN, NE to BDP COMMUNICATIONS LLC for $450,000.

