My Morning Jacket Livestream Via Nugs.Net

MY MORNING JACKET are inviting fans from around the world to experience their first headline tour in six years live on SEPTEMBER 11th from one of two iconic FOREST HILLS STADIUM shows exclusively via NUGS.NET. For information on tickets and bundle packages, please visit nugs.net/mymorningjacket.

The band recently announced the upcoming release of their self-titled ninth studio album on ATO RECORDS, arriving at all DSPS and in various physical formats on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22nd. To mark the occasion, MMJ are presenting a wide-ranging live set encompassing new music alongside fan favorites and classic greatest hits.

The tour, which kicked off AUGUST 27th includes highlights such as top-billed festival appearances and multi-night-stands at FOREST HILLS STADIUM (9/10-11), SEATTLE’s PARAMOUNT THEATER (10/1-2), CHICAGO’s AUDITORIUM THEATRE (11/4-6), and a strong close out to 2022 for a NEW YEARS run at DENVER’s MISSION BALLROOM (11/29-31). Special guests throughout the tour will include BRITANNY HOWARD (9/3-11), DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS (9/23-10/3) and BEDOUINE (10/29-11/6). For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/events.

In partnership with REVERB and FANDIEM to create a climate-positive tour, MMJ are offering a chance to win a trip to the return of their ONE BIG HOLIDAY all-inclusive concert vacation set for MARCH 2nd-5th, 2022. Fans who donate to REVERB will be automatically entered for a chance to join the band at THE MOON PALACE in RIVIERA CANCUN, MEXICO for the fourth iteration of the event, which will feature special guest performances by LORD HURON, BRITTANY HOWARD, BLACK PUMAS, SHARON VAN ETTEN, TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, STEEL PULSE and more. The winner will receive two tickets for an all-inclusive five-night deluxe room hotel stay, roundtrip air travel and ground transportation, JIM JAMES’ new signature GIBSON guitar, and more. A limited range of all-inclusive ONE BIG HOLIDAY packages remain available – for complete information, please visit mmjonebigholiday.com.

